Contrasting of JMU Limited (JMU) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Limited 1 0.27 N/A -278.37 0.00 Match Group Inc. 62 12.14 N/A 1.71 41.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of JMU Limited and Match Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Limited 0.00% -363.1% -215.2% Match Group Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 16.1%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.82 beta indicates that JMU Limited is 182.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Match Group Inc. has beta of 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of JMU Limited are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Match Group Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Match Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JMU Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2% of JMU Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 82.6% of Match Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.02% of JMU Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.2% of Match Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JMU Limited -17.31% -31.38% 80.77% 26.47% -82.31% 84.29% Match Group Inc. 4.2% 17.53% 22.73% 74% 95.1% 65.37%

For the past year JMU Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Match Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Match Group Inc. beats JMU Limited.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.