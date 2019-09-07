Contrasting of Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Both Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Innodata Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jianpu Technology Inc. and Innodata Inc.

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology Inc. 0.00% -5.8% -3.9% Innodata Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.4%

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jianpu Technology Inc. Its rival Innodata Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Jianpu Technology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Innodata Inc.

Institutional investors held 45.2% of Jianpu Technology Inc. shares and 27.1% of Innodata Inc. shares. Jianpu Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.37%. Comparatively, Innodata Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jianpu Technology Inc. -4.92% -1.61% -23.86% -39.93% -30.36% -11.99% Innodata Inc. -10.07% 32.98% 9.65% -12.59% 6.84% -16.67%

For the past year Jianpu Technology Inc. has stronger performance than Innodata Inc.

Innodata Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides advertising, marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers of credit cards and wealth management products. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.