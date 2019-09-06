Contrasting of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)

Both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

Summary

New Frontier Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.