Contrasting of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)

Both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
Summary
New Frontier Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
