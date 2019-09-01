Contrasting of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

This is a contrast between Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.04 N/A 2.03 10.49 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 30.38 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 23.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.