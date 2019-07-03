Contrasting of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

As Asset Management businesses, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.08 N/A 2.03 9.31 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 8.2% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.