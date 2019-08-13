Contrasting of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

As Asset Management companies, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.09 N/A 2.03 10.49 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.93% for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with average target price of $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.