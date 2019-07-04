Contrasting of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.15 N/A 2.03 9.31 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.05 N/A 1.16 10.23

In table 1 we can see Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 12.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. 8.2% are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.