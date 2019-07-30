Contrasting of JD.com Inc. (JD) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)

This is a contrast between JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Redfin Corporation 19 3.17 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of JD.com Inc. and Redfin Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us JD.com Inc. and Redfin Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -1.2% Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of JD.com Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Redfin Corporation is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Redfin Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than JD.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

JD.com Inc. and Redfin Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Redfin Corporation 0 3 5 2.63

JD.com Inc. has an average price target of $31.43, and a 3.32% upside potential. Meanwhile, Redfin Corporation’s consensus price target is $22.63, while its potential upside is 25.65%. Based on the data shown earlier, Redfin Corporation is looking more favorable than JD.com Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of JD.com Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Redfin Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.11% are JD.com Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Redfin Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JD.com Inc. 13.2% 2.63% 23.69% 40.28% -18.11% 45.44% Redfin Corporation -13.67% -22.21% -4.74% 14.87% -21.4% 20.14%

For the past year JD.com Inc. was more bullish than Redfin Corporation.

Summary

JD.com Inc. beats Redfin Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.