Contrasting of JD.com Inc. (JD) and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA)

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com Inc. 28 0.00 N/A 0.31 96.48 58.com Inc. 63 0.00 N/A 2.45 23.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of JD.com Inc. and 58.com Inc. 58.com Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than JD.com Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. JD.com Inc. is presently more expensive than 58.com Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.5% 58.com Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8%

Risk and Volatility

JD.com Inc. has a beta of 1.43 and its 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500. 58.com Inc. on the other hand, has 1.61 beta which makes it 61.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

JD.com Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor 58.com Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. 58.com Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to JD.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for JD.com Inc. and 58.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 58.com Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

JD.com Inc. has a 4.86% upside potential and an average target price of $32.81. Meanwhile, 58.com Inc.’s consensus target price is $78.35, while its potential upside is 48.67%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, 58.com Inc. is looking more favorable than JD.com Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.4% of JD.com Inc. shares and 77% of 58.com Inc. shares. 2.11% are JD.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.77% of 58.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JD.com Inc. -7.11% -4.1% -0.96% 21.39% -14.93% 42.9% 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4%

For the past year JD.com Inc. has stronger performance than 58.com Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors 58.com Inc. beats JD.com Inc.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.