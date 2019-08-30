Contrasting of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

This is a contrast between Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.65 N/A 8.02 17.37 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.60 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.14 shows that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 154.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.54 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $164.56, with potential upside of 29.63%. Competitively the average price target of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26.67, which is potential 262.36% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 75.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.37% weaker performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.