Contrasting of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 3.82 N/A 8.02 17.37 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.49 N/A -5.48 0.00

Demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential is 28.10% at a $170.82 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.