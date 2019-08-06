Contrasting of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

We will be comparing the differences between Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 3.95 N/A 8.02 17.37 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and has 17.1 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target is $170.82, while its potential upside is 26.07%. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 36.87% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Magenta Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Comparatively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.