Contrasting of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.73 N/A 8.02 17.37 Krystal Biotech Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Krystal Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 6 2.75 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 28.34% upside potential and a consensus price target of $168.25. Competitively the consensus price target of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $53.5, which is potential 14.19% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 39.1% respectively. 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Krystal Biotech Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.