Contrasting of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 99.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.10% 9.10% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc N/A 133 17.24 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

With average price target of $170.82, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a potential upside of 26.61%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has weaker performance than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s peers.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Volatility and Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.