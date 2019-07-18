Contrasting of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

We are contrasting Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 4.06 N/A 8.02 17.24 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Eyenovia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Eyenovia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 22.81% and an $170.82 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 10% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has weaker performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Eyenovia Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.