Contrasting of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Since Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 130 1.19 55.12M 8.02 17.37 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36 -0.35 20.16M -3.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 42,491,520.20% 17.1% 9.1% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,860,349.13% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a consensus price target of $165.5, and a 33.08% upside potential. Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $55.67, while its potential upside is 63.02%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 60.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has stronger performance than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.