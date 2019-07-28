Contrasting of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Both Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 2.00 N/A 2.25 9.55 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.50 N/A 0.19 76.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Janus Henderson Group plc and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Janus Henderson Group plc’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Janus Henderson Group plc and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s upside potential currently stands at 2.57% and an $23.55 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Janus Henderson Group plc and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 62.13%. About 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust -1.04% -1.25% 2.07% -0.14% -4.75% 9.46%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc was less bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.