Contrasting of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Both Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 20 -1.45 154.45M 2.25 8.91 OFS Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Janus Henderson Group plc and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 773,023,023.02% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Janus Henderson Group plc and OFS Credit Company Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s upside potential is 6.46% at a $23.55 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares and 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. About 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance while OFS Credit Company Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.