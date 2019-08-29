Contrasting of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

As Asset Management businesses, Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.62 N/A 2.25 8.91 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.76 N/A 0.54 27.99

Demonstrates Janus Henderson Group plc and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Janus Henderson Group plc and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc has a 25.00% upside potential and an average target price of $23.55.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares and 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance while Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has 19.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 9 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.