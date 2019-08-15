Contrasting of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.53 N/A 2.25 8.91 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.63 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 demonstrates Janus Henderson Group plc and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Janus Henderson Group plc is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s upside potential currently stands at 32.30% and an $23.55 consensus price target. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus price target and a 11.57% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Janus Henderson Group plc seems more appealing than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend while Horizon Technology Finance Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.