Contrasting of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.87 N/A 2.25 9.55 Cohen & Steers Inc. 43 6.42 N/A 2.50 20.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Janus Henderson Group plc and Cohen & Steers Inc. Cohen & Steers Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Janus Henderson Group plc is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Janus Henderson Group plc and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Janus Henderson Group plc and Cohen & Steers Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Inc.’s potential downside is -30.45% and its average price target is $36.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Janus Henderson Group plc’s share held by insiders are 0.97%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81% Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has weaker performance than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Janus Henderson Group plc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.