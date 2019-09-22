Contrasting of James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Both James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. 45 1.74 N/A 2.33 20.49 United Fire Group Inc. 46 1.01 N/A 1.01 51.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of James River Group Holdings Ltd. and United Fire Group Inc. United Fire Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than James River Group Holdings Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of United Fire Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3% United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

James River Group Holdings Ltd. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.51. United Fire Group Inc. has a -0.11 beta and it is 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and United Fire Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 United Fire Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s average price target is $38.5, while its potential downside is -22.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares and 65.6% of United Fire Group Inc. shares. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of United Fire Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9% United Fire Group Inc. 7.71% 7.22% 20.58% 1.44% -9.28% -5.73%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend while United Fire Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors United Fire Group Inc.