Contrasting of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.54 N/A -2.60 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Jaguar Health Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.18 beta means Jaguar Health Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s 77.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. XBiotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jaguar Health Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 78.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.5% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 37.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 85.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.