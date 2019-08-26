Contrasting of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

We will be comparing the differences between Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 11 8.47 N/A -161.25 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 48.70 N/A -3.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jaguar Health Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Jaguar Health Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc.’s beta is 5.1 which is 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.