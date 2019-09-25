Contrasting of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.51 N/A -161.25 0.00 ObsEva SA 11 27826.60 N/A -1.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jaguar Health Inc. and ObsEva SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Jaguar Health Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. Its rival ObsEva SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. ObsEva SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Jaguar Health Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Jaguar Health Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 235.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.4% of ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ObsEva SA has 14.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ObsEva SA.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ObsEva SA beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.