Contrasting of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 1 -0.01 5.52M -161.25 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 3.84M -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates Jaguar Health Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 431,115,276.48% -380.6% -79.9% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 142,311,825.96% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.61 beta means Jaguar Health Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta which is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Kazia Therapeutics Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Jaguar Health Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Jaguar Health Inc. has a 320.17% upside potential and an average price target of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 28.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.