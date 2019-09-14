Contrasting of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Jaguar Health Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.60% -79.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Jaguar Health Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Jaguar Health Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

Jaguar Health Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $5, suggesting a potential upside of 275.94%. The potential upside of the rivals is 150.65%. Given Jaguar Health Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jaguar Health Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jaguar Health Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while Jaguar Health Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jaguar Health Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Jaguar Health Inc.’s peers beat Jaguar Health Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.