Contrasting of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.56 N/A -2.60 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.54 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jaguar Health Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.18. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 3.1 which is 210.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Jaguar Health Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $43, with potential upside of 57.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.42% stronger performance.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.