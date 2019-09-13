Contrasting of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) and ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)

Both Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) and ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) compete on a level playing field in the Technical Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. 80 0.73 N/A 3.40 24.30 ENGlobal Corporation 1 0.53 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and ENGlobal Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and ENGlobal Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 2.3% ENGlobal Corporation 0.00% -32.1% -22.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ENGlobal Corporation on the other hand, has 1.8 beta which makes it 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and ENGlobal Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ENGlobal Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s average target price is $92, while its potential upside is 1.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and ENGlobal Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 24.1%. About 0.2% of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of ENGlobal Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. -3.67% -2.7% 6.34% 29.06% 23.19% 41.14% ENGlobal Corporation 2.04% 8.93% 32.47% 33.3% -21.88% 75.41%

For the past year Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. was less bullish than ENGlobal Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. beats ENGlobal Corporation.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. The company also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical designs for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies. In addition, it offers traditional field construction, modular construction consulting, and environmental remedial construction services. Further, the company provides operations and maintenance services that include managing subcontractors and other on-site personnel; and offering process plant maintenance, management and technical support, and program management services, as well as offers systems integration and communication, information technology, and data security solutions. It serves various industries and markets, such as oil and gas exploration, production, and refining; chemicals and polymers; aerospace, defense, and environmental programs; buildings; infrastructure and telecommunications; mining and minerals; pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; power; pulp and paper; technology and manufacturing; and food and consumer products, and others. The company provides its services through approximately 200 offices located in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management; and Automation. The Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management. It also provides electrical and instrument installation, technical, maintenance and calibration, and repair services to government, public sector, and international facilities. In addition, this segment offers fabrication services for components; and outsourced personnel services. The Automation segment offers services related to the design, fabrication, and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering systems, information technology, and electrical projects; and designs, assembles, integrates, and services control and instrumentation systems for applications in the energy and processing related industries. This segment serves clients in the petroleum refining, petrochemical, pipeline, production, process, and pulp and paper industries. ENGlobal Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.