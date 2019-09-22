Contrasting of J.Jill Inc. (JILL) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

This is a contrast between J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Apparel Stores and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill Inc. 3 0.12 N/A 0.53 4.04 Tilly’s Inc. 10 0.48 N/A 0.82 10.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Tilly’s Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than J.Jill Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. J.Jill Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tilly’s Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.6% Tilly’s Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 7%

Liquidity

J.Jill Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tilly’s Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Tilly’s Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to J.Jill Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for J.Jill Inc. and Tilly’s Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tilly’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Tilly’s Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 51.06% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both J.Jill Inc. and Tilly’s Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.9% and 0% respectively. J.Jill Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Tilly’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.Jill Inc. 0.47% 1.9% -60.66% -58.06% -69.42% -52.15% Tilly’s Inc. -2.27% 5% -31.12% -25.93% -41.76% -18.22%

For the past year J.Jill Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tilly’s Inc.

Summary

Tilly’s Inc. beats J.Jill Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories. It operates approximately 222 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. TillyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.