Contrasting of J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) and Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)

This is a contrast between J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) and Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Department Stores and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. C. Penney Company Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -1.05 0.00 Macy’s Inc. 21 0.19 N/A 3.49 6.52

Table 1 highlights J. C. Penney Company Inc. and Macy’s Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) and Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. C. Penney Company Inc. 0.00% -29.5% -4.1% Macy’s Inc. 0.00% 18.1% 5.6%

Risk & Volatility

J. C. Penney Company Inc. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Macy’s Inc. has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of J. C. Penney Company Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Macy’s Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. J. C. Penney Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Macy’s Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown J. C. Penney Company Inc. and Macy’s Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J. C. Penney Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Macy’s Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Macy’s Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 65.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

J. C. Penney Company Inc. and Macy’s Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72% and 92.5%. Insiders owned 5.8% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Macy’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J. C. Penney Company Inc. -4.79% -32.01% -39.73% -37.36% -67.66% -23.51% Macy’s Inc. -2.24% 6.26% -2.74% -11.63% -43.56% -23.67%

For the past year J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Macy’s Inc.

Summary

Macy’s Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors J. C. Penney Company Inc.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and appliances, as well as provides various services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating. As of February January 28, 2017, it operated approximately 1,013 department stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas.

MacyÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry. As of August 21, 2017, it operated approximately 700 department stores under the MacyÂ’s and BloomingdaleÂ’s brands; 150 specialty stores under the BloomingdaleÂ’s, The Outlet, Bluemercury, and MacyÂ’s Backstage brands in the United States, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com. In addition, it operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to MacyÂ’s, Inc. in June 2007. MacyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.