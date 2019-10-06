Contrasting of J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) and Its Rivals

As Department Stores company, J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72% of J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.85% of all Department Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.10% of all Department Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has J. C. Penney Company Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. C. Penney Company Inc. 34,618,994,689.39% -29.50% -4.10% Industry Average 3.50% 25.35% 8.63%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares J. C. Penney Company Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio J. C. Penney Company Inc. 280.31M 1 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 30.94B 12.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for J. C. Penney Company Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J. C. Penney Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.50 1.96

The peers have a potential upside of 33.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of J. C. Penney Company Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J. C. Penney Company Inc. -4.79% -32.01% -39.73% -37.36% -67.66% -23.51% Industry Average 4.34% 9.02% 8.05% 13.59% 13.88% 20.47%

For the past year J. C. Penney Company Inc. has -23.51% weaker performance while J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s rivals have 20.47% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of J. C. Penney Company Inc. are 1.5 and 0.2. Competitively, J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s peers have 1.47 and 0.27 for Current and Quick Ratio. J. C. Penney Company Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

J. C. Penney Company Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.55. Competitively, J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s peers are 6.83% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Dividends

J. C. Penney Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and appliances, as well as provides various services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating. As of February January 28, 2017, it operated approximately 1,013 department stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas.