Contrasting of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Since J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) are part of the Trucking industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 98 1.22 N/A 4.61 20.72 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 21 0.41 N/A 2.08 10.98

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 10% Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.4% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has an average target price of $113.17, and a 14.05% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.8% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. shares and 28.5% of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. shares. 2.8% are J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 0.27% -9.44% -13.98% -10.48% -22.8% 2.69% Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. -1.51% 4.92% 3.16% -13.15% -5.54% 26.89%

For the past year J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

Summary

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services. It operates 84,594 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its chassis fleet comprising 73,746 units; and manages a fleet of 4,581 company-owned tractors, 695 independent contractor trucks, and 5,398 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply-chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 6,976 company-owned trucks, 410 customer-owned trucks, and 15 independent contractor trucks, as well as 16,139 owned pieces of trailing equipment, and 6,549 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment provides traditional freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; and flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload solutions, as well as various dry-van and intermodal solutions. It also offers single-source logistics management for customers that desire to outsource their transportation functions. This segment operates 42 remote sales offices or branches. The JBT segment provides full-load and dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors operating over roads and highways. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,376 company-owned tractors. The company also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, including general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.