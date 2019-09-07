Contrasting of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX) and Its Peers

As Restaurants company, J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has 90.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.40% 3.30% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. N/A 11 23.88 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 2.41 3.48 2.59

The peers have a potential upside of 23.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. -3.84% -2.18% -3.06% 25.67% 1.13% 30.86% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4. Competitively, J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s peers have 0.95 and 0.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.76 shows that J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s peers are 35.41% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Dividends

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.