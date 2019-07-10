Contrasting of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 90 1.34 N/A 8.70 11.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.22% and 84.68% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -0.23% 1.01% 19.16% 9.66% -9.79% 32.38%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.