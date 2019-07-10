Contrasting of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|90
|1.34
|N/A
|8.70
|11.55
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.22% and 84.68% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|-1.09%
|-0.07%
|2.63%
|2.05%
|-3.31%
|12.61%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|-0.23%
|1.01%
|19.16%
|9.66%
|-9.79%
|32.38%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
