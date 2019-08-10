Contrasting of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.54 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 highlights Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and PJT Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and PJT Partners Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and PJT Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, PJT Partners Inc.’s consensus target price is $42, while its potential upside is 5.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and PJT Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 58.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.