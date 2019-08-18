Contrasting of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 40.23%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund