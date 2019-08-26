Contrasting of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

We are comparing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.96 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 21.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.