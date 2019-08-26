Contrasting of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

We are comparing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.96
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Demonstrates Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 21.27%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
