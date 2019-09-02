Contrasting of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

Since Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.24 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 42.96%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.