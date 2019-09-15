Contrasting of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Vaccinex Inc. 6 173.70 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IVERIC bio Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12 and 12 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vaccinex Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.