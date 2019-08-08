Contrasting of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.68 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Seres Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2 beta which makes it 100.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 444.75% and its average target price is $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 61.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bearish than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.