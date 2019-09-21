Contrasting of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Since IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12 and 12 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IVERIC bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 6.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.