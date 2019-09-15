Contrasting of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and NuCana plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IVERIC bio Inc. and NuCana plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

12 and 12 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. Its rival NuCana plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. NuCana plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IVERIC bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, NuCana plc’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 126.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.7% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than NuCana plc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats NuCana plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.