Contrasting of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

As Biotechnology companies, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 26.19M 1.54 0.77 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.03 15.55M -3.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights IVERIC bio Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IVERIC bio Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 2,318,930,405.53% 97.6% 46% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 615,622,154.48% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. On the competitive side is, Neon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 69.8%. About 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bearish than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.