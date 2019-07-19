Contrasting of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

Demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of IVERIC bio Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Risk & Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has weaker performance than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.