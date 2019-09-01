Contrasting of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

We are contrasting IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IVERIC bio Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Current Ratio is 12. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IVERIC bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

IVERIC bio Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $42.33, which is potential 55.45% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.