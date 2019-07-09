Contrasting of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) and Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 34 2.73 N/A 2.88 11.34 Quarterhill Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Quarterhill Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Quarterhill Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 43.3% 20.4% Quarterhill Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Quarterhill Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Quarterhill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s upside potential is 36.76% at a $42 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Quarterhill Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 28.63%. About 28.5% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Quarterhill Inc. has 2.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.04% -9.72% -4.42% -9.47% 4.74% 1.93% Quarterhill Inc. 0% -1.82% 9.26% -10.74% -22.3% 9.38%

For the past year Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Quarterhill Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats Quarterhill Inc.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.