Contrasting of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

Since Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 33 2.45 N/A 2.72 10.72 Knowles Corporation 18 2.23 N/A 0.52 39.06

Demonstrates Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Knowles Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Knowles Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ituran Location and Control Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is currently more affordable than Knowles Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Knowles Corporation is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Knowles Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Knowles Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Knowles Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Knowles Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is $42, with potential upside of 52.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Knowles Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 28.5% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98% Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89%

For the past year Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has -8.98% weaker performance while Knowles Corporation has 52.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Knowles Corporation.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.