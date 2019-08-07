Contrasting of ITT Inc. (ITT) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Both ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. 60 1.83 N/A 3.38 18.48 Intelligent Systems Corporation 31 16.31 N/A 0.83 59.29

In table 1 we can see ITT Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Intelligent Systems Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ITT Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. ITT Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has ITT Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.57 shows that ITT Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Intelligent Systems Corporation has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ITT Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Intelligent Systems Corporation which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Intelligent Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ITT Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ITT Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Intelligent Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ITT Inc. has a 14.13% upside potential and an average price target of $66.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.7% of ITT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.1% of Intelligent Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of ITT Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31% Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95%

For the past year ITT Inc. was less bullish than Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors ITT Inc.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.