Contrasting of Itron Inc. (ITRI) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Itron Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Itron Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Itron Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itron Inc. 0.00% 6.40% 1.70% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Itron Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Itron Inc. N/A 57 55.26 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Itron Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Itron Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Itron Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itron Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.11 2.00 2.54

Itron Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $68.8, suggesting a potential upside of 0.44%. As a group, Scientific & Technical Instruments companies have a potential upside of 53.70%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Itron Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Itron Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itron Inc. -0.75% -2.52% 18.93% 16.3% 4.2% 31.11% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Itron Inc. has stronger performance than Itron Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Itron Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Itron Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Itron Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Itron Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that Itron Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Itron Inc.’s peers are 16.89% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Itron Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Itron Inc. beats Itron Inc.’s peers.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules. The company also provides prepayment systems, including smart key, keypad, and smart card communication technologies; advanced systems, such as handheld, mobile, and fixed network collection technologies; smart network technologies; meter data management software; and knowledge application solutions. In addition, it offers installation and software implementation; professional services comprising consulting and analysis; and project management, installation, and post-sale maintenance support services. The company offers its standard metering systems to measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy; advanced metering systems to collect, store, and transmit meter data to handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, radio frequency, cellular, power line carrier, and fixed networks. Itron, Inc. markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.